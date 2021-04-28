Houston weather – windy ahead of potential storms tomorrow

HOUSTON (CW39) Winds around 20 mph, with higher gusts, will be common today. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Southeast Texas.

These winds, combined with high tide times, may also lead to higher than normal water levels along the coast where a coastal flood advisory is in effect for possible minor flooding.

The strong winds are happening ahead of an approaching storm system. This system has been producing severe storms in the western part of Texas, with more potential severe storms and heavy rain today and tonight along and west of the I-35 corridor.

Rain will eventually reach us tomorrow, Thursday, but likely won’t be as intense. Our rain chance in Houston peaks at 60% Thursday afternoon and evening, with a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms north of Houston. This means isolated severe storms are possible, limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity.

Beyond Thursday, scattered rain will linger Friday-Sunday. In total, we may see some 1-2″ totals over the next 7 days.

