AUSTIN (CW39) The newest edition of "Best Graduate Schools" from U.S. News & World Report ranks 49 graduate schools and programs at The University of Texas at Austin in the top 10 in the nation.

UT Austin has five specialty programs ranked No. 1 and places among the top five public universities in the country for the number of top 10 schools and specialties. Overall, the university saw 26 of its programs move up.