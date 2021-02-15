Houston Weather – Winter Storm 2021 LIVE as snow falls in Houston Monday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is out LIVE in Winter Storm 2021 with a look at snow in downtown Houston.

Wake up the kiddos for a look a look out the window at this historic snowfall in H-town.

Air temperature right now is at 25° and wind really gets you.

In terms of accumulation, that initial precipitation came down as mush. That kind of melted at first, but there’s so much moisture in the air, that snow pack is going to remain quite heavy.

So, it’s not big fluffy flakes that are going to pile up really quick. It’s really going to continue to really pack down onto the ground. So, if you sink a quarter, you can still see half.

