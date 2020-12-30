Houston Zoo animals celebrate the holidays with Christmas trees, treats

HOUSTON (CW39) — The animals at the Houston Zoo have been enjoying the holiday season with their meatballs, meal worms and Christmas trees. This unique treat serves as a special form of enrichment for the animals to encourage natural behaviors they would exhibit in the wild.

Malayan tiger Berani uses his strength to jump high for the tree and the meatball “ornaments” inside, while clouded leopard cubs Nova and Luna prefer smelling the new scents of their Christmas tree. African painted dogs are more playful with their tree — each trying to grab the biggest piece they can find and then rubbing their own sent on the branches.

The banded mongooses received a collection of rosemary trees filled with their favorite treats – meal worms. This form of enrichment encourages the mongooses to dig and scavenge for their snack as they would if searching for food in the wild.

Animal enrichment keeps the animals at the Houston Zoo physically and mentally stimulated. Zookeepers provide the animals with a variety of enrichment in various forms, such as cognitive, behavioral, food, environmental and sensory enrichment — daily.