HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Zoo is continuing to celebrate its centennial year by kicking off a summer mural series highlighting its history of local and global wildlife-saving work.

The Zoo collaborated with artist GONZO247 and Houston Parks and Recreation Department to unveil the first completed mural at Tuffly Park featuring the Galápagos Islands.

The Zoo has partnered with several Galápagos and marine wildlife conservation programs to protect THESE animals.

Houstonians will soon be able to see some of these species when the new Galápagos Islands exhibit opens at the Zoo in early 2023.