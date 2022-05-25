HOUSTON (KIAH) Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee asked the community to join in a prayer vigil and outcry for gun safety legislation in response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The vigil was held at 1919 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002.
Dozens attended to mourn and pray for the dozens of victims, many of whom are still being identified.
Fiel Immigrants Rights Organization vigil attendees tweeted, “Enough is Enough.” Texas legislator Gene Wu was also in attendance.
Our children being murdered should not be a republican or democrat issue.Gene Wu, Texas State Representative – District 137
- Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey says ‘we are failing’ after school shooting in hometown
- US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sails to easy win in Georgia’s GOP primary
- Houston Happens – Honoring the 19 children, 2 adults killed in elementary school shooting
- HPD: Argument leads to deadly shooting in Acres Homes
- Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage
- Hyundai recalls thousands of cars over exploding seat belt tighteners
- Brittney Griner’s wife says she wants WNBA star home
- Alvarez family, “Mattress Mack”, and Houston Crime Stoppers address rise in crime rates among youth