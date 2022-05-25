HOUSTON (KIAH) Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee asked the community to join in a prayer vigil and outcry for gun safety legislation in response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The vigil was held at 1919 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002.

Dozens attended to mourn and pray for the dozens of victims, many of whom are still being identified.

Fiel Immigrants Rights Organization vigil attendees tweeted, “Enough is Enough.” Texas legislator Gene Wu was also in attendance.

Our children being murdered should not be a republican or democrat issue. Gene Wu, Texas State Representative – District 137