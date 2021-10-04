Houstonopoly life-sized board game here for Halloween

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There’s a life-size board game in town with a Halloween-themed twist. It’s only in Houston for a limited time.

If you like playing monopoly, then you will love Houstonopoly. It’s a haunted walk-thru board game. The creator, Sherrie Handrios says she wanted to make this fun, interactive, and something that all ages can relate to.

“If people can relate to something it’s more fun. You know, if we know about something whether it’s a sport or food, or a game it’s just more fun and relatable for all ages,” said Handrios.

When you walk in, you’re given play money just like the game. Then pick up different cards that lead you to the next phase of the game.

Throughout the building, there are haunted rooms, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and trick-or-treating during the day for the kids. If you really like the game, you can also purchase gifts from the store.

“One of the reasons we added is the trick-or-treating is even in my subdivision, we didn’t have trick-or-treating last year. You know, I think people missed that. And so, we wanted to create a way for families and kids to come in and also date nights. You know, like you said, everyone has been cooped up in the house. We’re operating the safest way we can,” said Handrios.

Houstonopoly is partnering with Houston Independent School District and all proceeds go to backpacks for kids. Anything left over will go towards the holiday giveaway.

Of course, everyone is encouraged to dress up. There are prizes for the best costume.

“You know through the pandemic, we were all stuck at home. A lot of people were playing games so my vision was let’s make something fun and interactive and safe that families feel safe to come to. And obviously have a Houston twist because people like to pay homage to their hometown right,” said Handrios.

Houstonopoly is only here until October 31st. After that, it goes away for good! It’s open four days a week. Starting on Thursday from 5:30 p.m to 9:45 p.m. On Friday through Sunday 10:00 a.m to 11:15 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Houstonopoly.com.

Handrios says they are taking COVID-19 precautionS like operating at 40 percent capacity. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged if you’re not vaccinated. Lastly, the building will close in between each group for sanitizing.