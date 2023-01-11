Houston (KIAH) – Happening this week, Houston’s African-American Health Coalition will host “The State of African American Health”. The forum is focused on bringing a conversation about the health and wellness of black patients, families, and community.

Guests panelists will include: Harris County Public Health Executive Director Barbie Robinson, Sergeant Donnie Williams with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lora H. McNeill representing The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Health Disparities Research, University of Texas Houston Associate Professor Olasimbo M. Chiadika, and Teriya Richmond, founder of Your Total Health Clinic and Day Spa. Kendrick Thomas will serve as the host.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Thursday, January 12, 2023

WHERE: 11901 W Hardy Road, Houston, TX

TIME: Health Fair- 4:30 p.m. Townhall- 6:00 p.m.

REGISTRATION: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/ZntbnA?vid=wnbm2

According to mission statement, The African American Health Coalition is dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and advocating for healthy communities for people of African descent.