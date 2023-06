HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston CityBook recently compiled a list of the 100 coolest Houstonians. In the attached video, CW39’s Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger (#91 on the list) talks with pro-skateboarder Jordan Santana (#1 on the list) about her impressive skateboarding, her hopes for the Olympics and what it’s like to be Houston’s coolest person!

