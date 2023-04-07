HOUSTON (KIAH) — The city is getting ready to celebrate “Houston’s Got Bollywood” performing- Jashn. The event will be tomorrow Saturday 8th at 8:00 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre—free tickets are now available.

It will include the history of Bollywood movies through music, dance, and brilliant costumes. This performance will be a musical journey featuring Naach Houston, a Bollywood community dance theatre company. The performance will be memorable and remarkable by the glitter and glam of this wildly colorful production.

The Show opens with an Overture showcasing the essence of the theme – a celebration with 4 different acts: Monochrome Melodies, Trips in Technicolor, Ballroom Glitz and Jashn

Moksh Community Arts strive to make Dance an integral part of life for all individuals within the context of a community inclusive of all social and cultural backgrounds. They believe in the transformative power of dance, to integrate the body and mind for total wellness. Through dance, it intends to create a holistic experience in every participant and thereby impact the larger community.

Audiences will have a mesmerized experience by the glitter and glam of this wildly colorful production. The show will be live-streamed, you can watch on Miller’s Outdoor Theatre website

