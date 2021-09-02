Houston’s “Mattress Mack” partners with Kroger to send emergency Hurricane Ida supplies to Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A Houston furniture store owner known as “Mattress Mack”, gathered emergency items from people in the community to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida survivors.

Gallery Furniture partnered with Kroger for a “send-off” event on Thursday morning. The Houston Police Department escorted about 15 truckloads out of the parking lot.

Earlier this week, Mattress Mack gathered a group of volunteers to unload cars with supplies to 26-foot semi-trucks.

Some supplies donated include bottled water, personal hygiene products, toiletries, diapers, children’s items, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, minor construction items, generators, pet food, and more.

Hurricane Ida left behind downed power lines and no cell service, debris, damaged buildings, and limited access to necessary living items.

“We’re locating a warehouse in New Orleans to be the central distribution hub for all these supplies. So, we’re on the ground with the great help of so many Houstonians. To get products to people in Louisiana that are hit by this devastating storm,” said Mack.

Business owners say it’s a community-wide effort and the focus right now is getting people through one of the worst hurricanes since Katrina.

Once those trucks arrive in LaPlace, Louisiana, a crew will unload relief materials at a warehouse. That facility will then be responsible for distributing those resources to families in need.