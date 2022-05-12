HOUSTON (KIAH) The National Trust for Historic Preservation declared the historic Olivewood Cemetery one of the country’s 11th most endangered Historic places. Extreme weather events threaten the Olivewood Cemetery gravesites, which were damaged due to flooding and erosion.

The cemetery has 4,000 burials on its 7.5-acre site- the final resting place of Houston’s early African American community and formerly enslaved people. “Sometimes we don’t realize how blessed we are and how sacred this place is,” said Charles Cook, Cemetery tour guide.

Since 2003, the Descendants of Olivewood, Inc. have been working to preserve the cemetery and its’ history. The African-American Burial Grounds Preservation Act would establish a $3 million annual grant program to aid preservation efforts of historic African American burial grounds.

You can find more information to support the Act here.