Houston’s rent index during pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that rent rates in Houston decreased 0.5% and are down by 3.3% since the start of the pandemic?

According to Apartment List, rent growth in Houston currently stands at -3.4%, compared to -0.3% last year. Median rents in Houston currently stand at $906 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1,078 for a two-bedroom. The national rent index is down 1.4% year-over-year.

League City has the most expensive rent rates, with a two-bedroom median of $1,670. The city has seen rent growth of 4.3% over the past year, the fastest in the metro. Baytown has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,032.