PHARR, Texas (KIAH) Agents at the border in Pharr, Texas found a whopping $7.4 million dollars worth of Methamphetamine in a search this week.
The drugs were concealed in a shipment of charcoal. The seizure took place earlier this week at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo facility.
It was found on a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs were seized along with the tractor trailer. An investigation is underway.
