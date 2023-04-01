PHARR, Texas (KIAH) Agents at the border in Pharr, Texas found a whopping $7.4 million dollars worth of Methamphetamine in a search this week.

The drugs were concealed in a shipment of charcoal. The seizure took place earlier this week at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo facility.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was found on a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs were seized along with the tractor trailer. An investigation is underway.