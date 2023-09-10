Future retirees want cities that have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.

HOUSTON (CW39) — When it comes to thinking about retirement, most people say I have time to plan for that. But, what are the cities that people fill will meet their needs when it is time to retire? And How does Houston stack up on that list? We found out.

For many retirees, they want to live in a place where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it’s not just about money. The ideal city according to future retirees will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.

With only 27% of workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.

To help Americans plan for a comfortable retirement without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities. The data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

So how does Houston rank in this latest study? Are we the place to be for retirement? The results may surprise you.

When it comes to Retirement-Friendliness, and with 1 being Best and 91 being Average, here is a look at how Houston ranks:

38th – Adjusted Cost of Living

34th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services

27th – % of Employed Population Aged 65 & Older

18th – Recreation & Senior Centers per Capita

41st – Adult Volunteer Activities per Capita

149th – % of 65 & Older Population

157th – ‘Mild Weather’ Ranking

43rd – Museums per Capita

For the full report, please visit Wallet Hub here.