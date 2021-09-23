How Long Will The Chilly Morning Pattern Last?

HOUSTON, Texas, (KIAH) Most of the region is waking up Thursday morning to the coolest temperatures on the 7-Day Forecast this week. But after Thursday passes how many more days in southeast Texas will see similar chilly starts? The answer is…at least through the weekend.

Grab the coats or light sweaters on the way out the door for the remainder of this week. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also get a cooler start will temperatures sitting in the low 60s. However by each afternoon those temperatures will incline to the mid to upper 80s but with less humidity and more sunshine.

Expect high pressure to remain overhead through Sunday and begin pushing east, suppressing rain chances across our area until then. Temperatures will gradually climb by Sunday and higher dewpoints will sneak back in as well. Rain chances also mix back into the forecast by the time Monday rolls around and slowly increase through the middle of the week, as high pressure pushes out of the region and low pressure moves in.

