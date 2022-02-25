AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Friday is the last day of early voting for the Texas March primary, and as of Feb. 24, 2022, only 1.2 million out of 17.2 million registered voters in Texas have cast their ballot.

That’s just 7.3% of eligible Texans so far.

Jim Henson with the Texas Politics Project explained voter turnout for primaries is typically low, especially in a non-presidential election year, pointing to data that shows primary turnout in Texas has remained below 13% for the past two decades.

“Party primaries tend to draw more loyal party members,” Henson said. “They tend to be more ideologically committed and a little more ideologically extreme than the overall group of voters that we expect from each party to show up in the general election.”

Henson said those extremes are present on both sides. Those primary voters choose who will be on the ballot for the rest of the electorate in November.

“The Republican Party is more what we would call more ideologically homogenous. In other words, most Republican voters identify as conservative, and there aren’t that many moderates. On the Democratic side, you have more variation among the ideological dispositions of Democrats,” Henson said.

“There’s a little more of a tendency for the Democratic electorate in on primary day to be a bit more liberal than the overall electorate, simply because there are more moderates in the party, they’re less likely to show up on primary day,” Henson explained.

That’s why Texas saw several national progressives campaigning for state candidates leading up to March.

“We’ve seen Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez here to campaign in favor of former Austin council member Greg Casar in the local congressional matchup between Eddie Rodriguez, former State Representative just exited the legislature to run for this congressional seat. That race is one of the few in the state that is really underlining this, that the national fight has really come to Texas,” Henson explained.

For Republicans, former President Donald Trump rallied for several Texas candidates from outside of Houston in Conroe.

“We shouldn’t be surprised that Donald Trump has shown up and been very visible in these races. He’s endorsed many figures up and down the ballot. He endorsed Governor Abbott. He’s endorsed Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Attorney General Paxton among others,” Henson said.

When it comes to how the Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact turnout, Henson said it could either be a distraction or motivation to get to the polls, depending on the voter.

“If you’re a voter that probably is a low propensity voter and not that likely to turn out for a primary anyway, this may provide yet another distraction that may lead you away from paying attention to voting and in an election that is focused on state and local politics for the most part. On the other hand, if you’re somebody that’s already engaged in politics, probably already somewhat inclined to vote in a primary, this may actually provide an additional nudge to people as they begin to think again, or be reminded about how politics are relevant,” Henson explained.

Election day is Tuesday, March 1.