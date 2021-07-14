How much dough are Texans willing to dish out for a perfect smile? Hint: it’s a lot!

Pretty clubber dancing surrounded by her friends and looking at camera with smile

HOUSTON (CW39) A new survey out reveals what people in each state are willing to pay for a perfect smile. It may or may not surprise you that people are willing to fork over thousands for a beautiful set of pearly whites.

The survey done by NextSmileDental.com found that 2 out of 3 people believe their teeth reflects a person’s overall physical health. When it comes to Texans the survey revealed they’d pay up to $6,900 for a perfect smile.

Over three-quarters (81%) of people say social media influencers make them feel self-conscious about their own teeth.

Floridians would pay the most – $9,970; while Alaskans would pay just $1,700.

44 is the average age at which people say they start caring less about the cosmetic appearance of their teeth.

Broken down by state, Floridians would be prepared to pay the most – $9,970 for a set of teeth that are perfect in appearance. Comparatively, those in Alaska would pay just $1,700.