How much is Valentine’s Day shopping expected to hit in 2021?

HOUSTON (CW39) — How much cash are you willing to spend on Valentine’s Day? According to Finder.com, Valentine’s Day shopping is expected to hit $50 million.

Finder.com’s latest Valentine’s Day survey found that 32.9 million Americans plan to buy a gift for more than one partner. Men are 20 percent more likely to purchase a gift for more than one partner than women — which is compared to about 6 percent.

Here’s a break down of Finder.com’s survey:

22.16% Gen Z is most likely to shop for more than one romantic partner

36.55% of consumers will shop for their Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon

82.3. Million men will buy a Valentine’s Day gift opposed to 79.5 million women

9.9 billion Millennials are expected to spend the most on their Valentine’s this season of love