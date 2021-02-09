How much is Valentine’s Day shopping expected to hit in 2021?

HOUSTON (CW39) — How much cash are you willing to spend on Valentine’s Day? According to Finder.com, Valentine’s Day shopping is expected to hit $50 million.
Finder.com’s latest Valentine’s Day survey found that 32.9 million Americans plan to buy a gift for more than one partner. Men are 20 percent more likely to purchase a gift for more than one partner than women — which is compared to about 6 percent.
Here’s a break down of Finder.com’s survey:
- 22.16% Gen Z is most likely to shop for more than one romantic partner
- 36.55% of consumers will shop for their Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon
- 82.3. Million men will buy a Valentine’s Day gift opposed to 79.5 million women
- 9.9 billion Millennials are expected to spend the most on their Valentine’s this season of love
- How to keep your student loan payment at $0
- U.S. Rep. Ron Wright dies at age 67, diagnosed with COVID-19 3 weeks ago
- Kodak Black offers to pay tuition of slain FBI agents’ children
- Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says
- IRS warning: Look for these potential tax preparation red flags