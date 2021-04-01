How much square footage will $322K get homebuyers in Houston?

HOUSTON (CW39) Despite the economic impact of the pandemic, U.S. home prices have been skyrocketing. Over the last year, the average price of residential real estate in the U.S. is up $27 per square foot, an increase of nearly 20%, according to a new report by Inspection Support Network.

In 2020, the median price per square foot in the Houston metro area increased by 6.98% in 2020 to $136.87 per square foot. Still, out of all large U.S. metros, Houston is the 9th cheapest per square foot.

The median home price in the Houston metro area is $322,238 and the median home size is 2,368 square feet.

Due to prices rising, one trend to watch will be whether buyers abandon expensive, high-demand real estate markets in favor of more affordable locations. The pandemic has made virtual work more common. Employees may decide that they would rather have more space at a lower cost, even if it means living further away from work.

This trend could lead to workers moving away from some Western states like Hawaii, California, and Washington that are currently among the most expensive per square foot.

In contrast, many locations in the South and Midwest could benefit from workers looking for more affordable places to live. Kansas, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Indiana have median prices per square foot around $100 less than one-fifth of the median in Hawaii and less than one-third of the median in California.

For more information, you can find the original report by clicking this link.