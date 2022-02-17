HOUSTON (KIAH) They say a dog is a man’s best friend. For one Houston man, his dog helped him find his purpose. Brandon Renteria and his Corgi Enzo are on a mission to help as many children as possible, build their self-confidence and put a stop to bullying. Brandon Renteria says Enzo inspires him to view beauty and simplicity. Also to understand the true meaning of unconditional love. Brandon’s inspiration turned into an idea that led the duo to begin making visits to school and meeting children struggling with bullying.

The bond a dog has with their owner it is a lifetime commitment, and everything that he’s taught me is the unconditional love that a dog always shows to their owner if they love you, you need to show them the same love back and I try to reciprocate that to the children in schools they need that. Brandon Renteria, Anti-bullying advocate

He even brings them a cape to wear as he is teaching them how to become their own superheroes. They’ve been receiving non-stop support from the community. More and more children and parents reach out to them asking for their help.

It feels amazing to see these kids smile, like just when they see a dog in a back pack. Because it’s not something you usually see. They just smile. Brandon Renteria, Anti-bullying advocate

These two are truly the definition of “Ride or Die.” If you are interested in helping Brandon and Enzo’s cause, you can click here to find out how.