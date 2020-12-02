How small business owners are finding resilience in Houston amid pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) A survey conducted by Move.org shows that 20% of Americans have moved this year. Unpredictable job markets and stagnant unemployment rates have forced many Americans to evaluate the cost of living in their location. The moving experts at Move.org researched the cost of living in the 75 most populated cities.

For more information, you find our full report here: https://www.move.org/lowest-cost-of-living-2020/