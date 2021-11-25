How to avoid having a debate at the Thanksgiving dinner table

How exactly do you have a safe and fun Thanksgiving dinner in a world with a new set of social etiquette?

HOUSTON (KIAH) This Thanksgiving will be very different than many. Families will be gathering just as they did pre-pandemic.

How exactly do you have a safe and fun Thanksgiving dinner in a world with a new set of social etiquette? We have some tips.

COVID-19 conversations: Making COVID a political conversation may not be the best idea. Instead, honor everyone’s opinion, and if you do mention COVID, remember all those who could not be at the dinner table this year because of the virus.

Never show up empty-handed: Whether you bring napkins or a pie, and especially if you have special dietary needs.

Do not talk about the Astros losing: Last but not least, if you are a Texan it might be best to avoid talking about the Astros losing the World Series, there’s no need to damper the mood.

Whether you want to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving or your guest do, make sure you have the necessary accommodations. Such as hand sanitizer and masks. It is important to remember Thanksgiving is about being thankful.