HOUSTON (KIAH) — In the new year a lot of us try to better our physical health, through diet and exercise, but being financially fit also makes this year’s list of most popular New Year’s resolutions. The past few years have been tough on our wallets.

Chris Kidd joins us LIVE Thursday morning to give some financial tips for the year ahead…

Interview with Chris Kidd, CEO of Chris Kidd Enterprises, LLC

What are some tips that you have for those who are wanting to “fix” the damage that they have done over the past year or two, or even just after the holiday season? My book Defeating Debt is a good resource for this outline, but we first have to get real and know where we are financially, and then where so we want to be. Then we have to review where our money is going and find places we can redirect our spending to more productive avenues. Finally one of the most important things we can do is have an accountability partner; someone who will help keep us on track. That can be a friend, an advisor that you are working with, or a coach like me. Can you still save money if you live paycheck to paycheck? Is saving money today the same as it was 10 years ago? I have found that anyone can save money. You just have to create the habit. Warren Buffett says the habit of saving money is more important than the amount you are saving. A great book called Atomic Habits suggests that if you want to create a habit of going to the gym just start by going and checking in every day and walking back out. Start small and grow from there. Do you need to be “rich” to have a financial advisor? You don’t need to be rich to have a financial advisor. Many advisors who manage your assets want you to have minimum of $100,000 to manage, but you don’t need to be rich to start learning from someone. I personally go over my finances every few months and make small changes to what I am spending, saving, and splurging on… what is a basic checklist that I should follow when going through this process that the viewers at home can follow as well? The main thing is to be conscious about your spending. I always have my clients start by tracking their daily spending for 30 days. They write down every penny they spend and what is was for. That is an easy way to keep yourself on track and see where your money is going and where you can redirect some. If someone wants to find more information about your services, where can they go? They can go to my website ChrisKidd.com or they can find mi on Instagram @FinancialCoachKidd — DM me and ask how you can get a free copy of my book Defeating Debt.