HOUSTON (CW39) – Let’s be honest we all could use a little help tidying up our eating habits, especially after the holiday season. Just like exercising more, eating healthier also tops the charts for resolutions in 2023.

Today I am joined with Kaly Valdes a licensed Dietitian with a Masters in Nutrition! She knows all about the best way to feed ourselves, our family. Kaly is skilled in obesity, diabetes, renal, malnutrition, enteral and parenteral nutrition, nutrition education, and pediatric nutrition.

Looking to lose weight & still enjoy life? She has you covered on that too!

About Kaly

Transparency is what you will find as you scroll through the Instagram posts and Tiktok videos that Kaly shares with her clients and followers. She shares her personal health journey on the wild ride that motherhood can be. She reminds us that we are not alone. Your daily plans, diet, exercise routine, etc. are NOT always perfect. Life happens.

As much as we want to, we can’t control everything. So why not focus on the things that we CAN control? Such as making healthy options accessible for yourself and the family, taking the guess work about what to have for breakfast or pack into your child’s lunchbox.

Interview with Kaly Valdes

What would you say to someone who said I don’t even know where to begin… how do I start building healthy habits?

I am toddler mom of a wild 2 year old boy, a weight loss dietitian, and I have my masters in nutrition from Texas Women’s my husband and I spend our life and passion in nutrition we even own a local supplement store here, nutrition Depot Pasadena. I started a weight loss program after my post partum weight loss journey of losing 40 pounds. I wanted to show women they could still lose weight and enjoy their life. It’s so important to include your favorite foods on this journey and to enjoy the process.

What do listeners need to do to lose weight and keep it off this year?

Well I definitely would tell them to start small and meet yourself where you are at now. Meaning lets say you never cook I wouldn’t ask you to start cooking every single day that is just too unrealistic. Start with maybe making lunches for the week or prepping your snacks. And an easy way to start is by setting up your environment so that this is easy to stick to and not unrealistic and hard for you. If something is really hard we are not going to do it or stick to it. So when I say setting up your environment have easy grab fruits and vegetables. I tell my clients to take them out of the plastic container and put them in easy grab Tupperware. And also remember frozen and canned are just fine for losing weight! Throw some frozen veggies in with some leftover chicken and microwavable rice and you got yourself a full balanced meal in under 10 minutes! When you set your environment up for it to be easy you’re more likely to stick to it! So remember start small, set realistic goals, and create an environment that’s easy to make healthier choices

Are supplements necessary to lose weight or gain strength?

First follow me on Instagram where I post tons of tips and tricks and fun recipes! Secondly I have my clients pair a protein and produce to every meal and snack. Ask yourself how you can add more to your meals! Add more protein more produce to keep you full longer. I love Mexican food and love cheese enchiladas, but now I sub the rice and beans for grilled veggies so I’m still getting that balance while including my favorite foods! I also have my clients focus on protein! If you’re always hungry and snacking and can’t control the sugar cravings a high protein breakfast is key here! So I say 20-30g of protein at breakfast and I know as a busy mom how hard that can be so that’s why I love protein powder and supplements! It makes for such an easy grab and go breakfast pair it with a filling fruit like an apple or pear and you’re out the door!