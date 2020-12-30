How to make 2021 brighter for you and your pet

HOUSTON (CW39) — Everyone is looking forward to the New Year, especially your fur baby.
Here are some ways to celebrate 2021 with your pet and start some new resolutions:
- Change your walking routine: A small change to you and your pet’s life can start by adding another walk to your schedule (i.e. walk before work once week or add an extra walk on the weekends). You can also find a different path to take!
- Schedule play dates: If you wish to meet new people, you can’t go wrong with a fellow animal lover! The dog park is a great way for you and your pet to socialize — along with pet clubs.
- Check out pet-friendly restaurants: There are a variety of local restaurants that love having four-legged customers! Try new places and finish off a great date by ordering your pet a special pet-friendly dessert.
- Start the year off fresh: If you can’t remember the last time your pet’s bed or collar was washed, the time to start is now. Bacteria can build up in our pet’s toys and bowls so this year get in the habit of washing their items when you’re doing your weekly cleaning.
- Create an emergency plan: Become a prepared pet owner by ensuring you have an emergency kit ready that includes their vet records, photo, supplies and enough food for two weeks.
- Love unconditionally: Our pets can serve as constant reminders to show compassion to those around us and appreciate the small moments in life, like cuddling on the couch.