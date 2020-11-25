How to make our homes more resilient against natural disasters

HOUSTON (CW39)- We are nearing the end of the 2020 hurricane season and it’s a sigh of relief for a lot of us as it’s been a record breaking storm season. Aris Papadopulous, an author and a resilience expert is passionate about educating people on the importance of strengthening our homes.

He founded a non-profit called the Resilience Action Fund to help increase awareness and education on the matter.

He explains that when it comes to upgrading our homes, he wishes more people realized the importance of strengthening them instead of just making them look better.

“We’ve done a very poor job so far educating the public, the consumer on these things. If you look at the mainstream home publications, Better Homes and Gardens and so forth, they focus so much on cosmetics and not equally on the things to maintain the viability of the house against hazard. Most locations have at least two or three hazards. Wind, water and fire are the most common,” explained .

A few examples he gave of ways to make our homes more resilient is when you go to upgrade your roof, it may be a good idea to get one installed that can sustain higher winds, something above code versus a roof that just meeting code. He also mentioned the same concept for garage doors. When you go to replace it, try choosing one that is more reinforced and will keep your home safer during some of these natural disasters.

Papadopulous says he is currently working on a resilience smart homebuyer’s guide. He is planning to have it online as a free resource at the beginning of 2021.