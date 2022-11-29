HOUSTON (KIAH) The Thanksgiving holiday is over, so now it’s time to get ready for the Christmas holiday.

If you’re looking for candles and how to transform your home into a Christmas abode, an early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favorite holiday SMELLS.  Of course Christmas trees ranked first.

The poll was done by a group called the “REAL Christmas Tree Board.”  But the rest of the rankings do seem about right.

1.  Christmas trees.  56% said it’s one of their favorite holiday smells.

2.  Cookies.

3.  Cinnamon.

4.  Hot chocolate.

5.  Gingerbread.

6.  Peppermint.

7.  A fire burning in the fireplace.

8.  Chestnuts.