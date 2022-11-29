Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Thanksgiving holiday is over, so now it’s time to get ready for the Christmas holiday.

If you’re looking for candles and how to transform your home into a Christmas abode, an early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favorite holiday SMELLS. Of course Christmas trees ranked first.

The poll was done by a group called the “REAL Christmas Tree Board.” But the rest of the rankings do seem about right.

1. Christmas trees. 56% said it’s one of their favorite holiday smells.

2. Cookies.

3. Cinnamon.

4. Hot chocolate.

5. Gingerbread.

6. Peppermint.

7. A fire burning in the fireplace.

8. Chestnuts.