HOUSTON (KIAH) The Thanksgiving holiday is over, so now it’s time to get ready for the Christmas holiday.
If you’re looking for candles and how to transform your home into a Christmas abode, an early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favorite holiday SMELLS. Of course Christmas trees ranked first.
The poll was done by a group called the “REAL Christmas Tree Board.” But the rest of the rankings do seem about right.
1. Christmas trees. 56% said it’s one of their favorite holiday smells.
2. Cookies.
3. Cinnamon.
4. Hot chocolate.
5. Gingerbread.
6. Peppermint.
7. A fire burning in the fireplace.
8. Chestnuts.