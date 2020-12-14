How to prepare your car, home for winter

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s December — which means chilly weather. The Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS, wants us to prepare for potential hazardous weather during this season.

When it comes to winter weather, ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained is very important. Check the battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure, tire tread and fluid levels. Also, ensure door and trunk locks are lubricated to prevent freezing.

Drivers are encouraged to keep the following emergency supplies in their vehicles:

Blanket or sleeping bag

Extra clothes, gloves and a hat

Cell phone, radio, flashlight, extra batteries and phone charging cord

First aid kit

High-calorie, non-perishable food and bottled water

A bag of sand or cat litter to provide traction for tires

Windshield scraper, tool kit, booster cables, tow rope, a shovel and jumper cables.

DPS offers the following tips to stay safe during winter weather:

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions from the National Weather Service.

Use an all-hazards weather radio for up-to-date warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information.

Make sure you have inclement weather contact numbers for school and work.

Avoid traveling when sleet or freezing rain is predicted.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach your destination.

On icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others.

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained and the gas tank is full.

Watch for downed trees and power lines.

Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls.

Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from walls and combustible materials, including furniture and bedding, and don’t operate these machines when you’re asleep. Also ensure the space heater cannot tip over.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never operate a generator or other fuel-powered device inside a home, garage or other enclosed space. The odorless, colorless gas is deadly and is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned. Consider installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk with hazardous weather.

Make arrangements for proper shelter and an emergency supply of food and water for your pets and livestock.

Stock up on firewood and supplies — including canned goods, bottled water and medication.

If you will be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat to 55 degrees or higher and open cabinets under all sinks.