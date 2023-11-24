HOUSTON (KIAH) – Nothing will ruin your perfectly planned thanksgiving feast than clogged pipes, especially when you have a bunch of family and friends over.

That’s why we need to know how to properly dispose of your Thanksgiving food.

Joe Bany, director of field operations for John Moore Services, stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to talk about food disposal during after thanksgiving.

How to dispose of food scraps and grease properly:

Dispose of grease properly: instead of pouring hot turkey grease down the drain, let it cool/harden and place it in a sealed container for disposal. Use sink strainers: install sink strainers to catch food scraps and prevent them from entering your plumbing system. Flush properly: flush the sink with hot water for one minute after heavy use. Minimize garbage disposal strain: avoid overloading garbage disposals by processing smaller, manageable portions. Most should go into the trash. Consider professional help: some drain clogs need professional assistance!