Austin man said he was exposed to monkeypox on July 1 and had lesions more than a week later (KXAN photo)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Monkeypox vaccine is now available in Harris County, but you must meet certain criteria to receive it.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo posted information on Twitter from Harris County Public Health that explains how to begin the process.

Group A is by Invitation only to receive the vaccine…

This group includes people who have had hit – or intermediate – risk contact with someone with Monkeypox, as defined by the CDC.

Also, anyone who attended an event or venue where there was a high risk of exposure to someone with confirmed Monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin sexual contact.

Group B includes those ages 18 and older who meet the following criteria:

If you have attended or worked at a commercial sex venue or other venue where they had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners within the past 21 days

If you have had high-risk congregate settings determined by Public Health; or

If you have had a diagnosis of gonorrhea and/or early syphilis within the past 3 months, or

If you are HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

Harris County has some Monkeypox vaccines available. Contact the following number to see if you qualify. 832-927-0707.