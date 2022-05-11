HOUSTON (CW39) Grab the remote, fill your bowl with popcorn and get ready to stream — National Streaming Day is May 20!



According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most cash back site, more than three-quarters of Americans have at least one streaming subscription.



The survey polled a cross-section of 3,187 adults, aged 18 and over.



Which of the following streaming services do you subscribe to? (select all that apply) (top six responses)

Netflix (60 percent)

Amazon Prime Video (55 percent)

Hulu [including +Live TV] (36 percent)

Disney+ (33 percent)

HBO Max (22 percent)

Peacock (19 percent)



Whether you’re trying to cut down on the number of streaming services you have or want to save on signing up for one (there’s one for basically everything!), here are a few tips from TopCashback.com.

Evaluate your expenses. Every few months, review your finances to ensure you aren’t paying for services you don’t use or need. Often, subscriptions are set on auto-pay, which can be convenient to avoid missing payments, but it will cost you more when forgotten about. And if you’re signing up for a free trial, set a reminder to cancel the subscription prior to the end date — unless you’d like to keep it.

Pro-tip: Review the terms of your credit cards to see if you can earn extra cash back or rewards on streaming, and be sure to use that card when paying your bill.

Save when you sign-up. Before signing up for a new subscription, see if you can save by stacking applicable discounts. Search for promo codes or coupons online and shop through a cash back site, like TopCashback.com, for the highest percentage of your money back on qualifying purchases of streaming services like Disney+, Paramount+, ESPN+ and more. Pro-tip: If you want to sign up for more than one service, opt for a bundle. Available programs include Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu; Spotify with Hulu or Showtime; and DirecTV streaming and satellite packages.

Opt for an extended free trial when possible. Check with your phone providers to see if you can score extended free trials. For example, Verizon offers free Disney+ and Discovery+ for six months, while AT&T has wireless and internet plans that include HBO Max. And if you’ve recently gotten a new Apple device, you’re eligible for a free three-month trial of Apple TV+.

Avoid impulse buying. When it comes to streaming subscriptions, there are many options out there. So before you sign up for another one, take some time to research and determine which services best fit your lifestyle. For example, if you’re an avid Amazon shopper, Amazon Prime might be the fit for you. Pro-tip: If you’re trying to replace cable, look for streaming services offering live TV, such as YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, allowing you to watch your favorite shows as they air on ABC, NBC or CBS, among others.

