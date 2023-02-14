HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State address will be broadcasted LIVE this Thursday night across 14 television markets and 16 television stations served by Nexstar, including KIAH.
Potentially reaching 21 million Texans, the state governor’s address is expected to outline his priorities for the 88th legislative session. The Texas Democratic Party will also provide a 10-minute rebuttal after Abbott’s speech. That will be followed by a round-table discussion with members of the legislature and Nexstar journalists.
Viewers can watch the live broadcast on various channels, including CW39 Houston.
How to watch State of the State across Texas
- KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston
- KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas
- KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin
- KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco
- KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville
- KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, Louisiana
- KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso
- KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler
- KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo
- KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock
- KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa
- KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls
- KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene
- KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo