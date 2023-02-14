HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State address will be broadcasted LIVE this Thursday night across 14 television markets and 16 television stations served by Nexstar, including KIAH.

Potentially reaching 21 million Texans, the state governor’s address is expected to outline his priorities for the 88th legislative session. The Texas Democratic Party will also provide a 10-minute rebuttal after Abbott’s speech. That will be followed by a round-table discussion with members of the legislature and Nexstar journalists.

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on various channels, including CW39 Houston.

How to watch State of the State across Texas

KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston

KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas

KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin

KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco

KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville

KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, Louisiana

KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso

KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler

KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo

KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock

KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa

KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls

KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene

KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo