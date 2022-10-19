HOUSTON (KIAH) If you looked into the early morning sky today, around 6:45am, you may have seen what looked like a moving star. Turns out, it was the International Space Station, flying over Houston.

The I.S.S. flying over the city happens a lot, but most of the time, due to cloud cover, you can’t always see it. But this morning, it was a whole different story. And we at CW39 captured what it looked like LIVE for you this morning. Check it out below:

If you missed seeing it for yourself today, no worries. According to the website “Spot The Station”, you still have 4 more times to see it here in Houston this week, weather permitting of course.

Courtesy: Spot the Station

You can get more information on how to interpret the information above, by going to the Spot The Station link.