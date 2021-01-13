How you can stick to your New Year’s resolution, maintain cash flow

HOUSTON (CW39) — New Year means New You! According to TopCashback.com, 21 percent more Americans are setting New Year’s resolutions for 2021 compared to 2020.

In the survey, 2,282 adults – aged 18 and over – were polled:

Are you planning on setting New Year’s resolutions/goals for 2021?

Yes – 70 percent

No – 30 percent

Did you achieve your 2020 goal?

Yes – 56 percent

No – 44 percent

Top four 2021 New Year’s resolutions/goals

Exercise more – 66 percent

Self-care (i.e. getting more sleep, washing your face more often) – 55 percent

Eat better – 54 percent

Save more money – 42 percent

Is sticking to a resolution hard?

Yes – 69 percent

No – 16 percent

I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions/goals – 15 percent

Do you make a game plan (i.e. create steps) to ensure you achieve your New Year’s goal?

Yes – 56 percent

No – 44 percent

If you are trying to start and finish 2021 on the right financial foot, here are five money resolutions from TopCashback.com:

Start the new year off on the right foot by making it a priority to get your finances in order. Create goals that are measurable within a specific time frame (Ex: Save $300 by March 2021).

Get a better grasp on your finances this new year by implementing the 50/20/30 budgeting rule all while spending, saving and splurging within your means — spending up to 50 percent of your after-tax income on essentials, such as housing and food; 20 percent on financial priorities, such as debt repayments, savings and investments; and 30 percent on your wants, such as shopping and takeout.

Pay yourself first and automate your savings to faithfully contribute to your accounts this new year.

Make every penny count and shop smart. Whether you shop sales, start using coupons or earning credit card rewards, these small steps can help you save serious bucks.

Aim to save money this new year by doing more preventative home maintenance, such as caulking windows, fixing leaks and cleaning gutters. Maintaining your home throughout the year can save you a few thousand dollars on repair bills in the future.