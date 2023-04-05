Lilliana Cervantes (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police department put out a statement today that a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing of a man at 16302 El Camino Real was arrested at 8:45 on March 20.

The suspect was identified as Lilliana Cervantes. The 25-year-old is charged with murder in the 482nd State District Court.

Cervantes is accused in stabbing Nathan Freeman, 32, to death. HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Davis and D. Lunceford say that based on their report, patrol officers responded to a call to the apartment located at 16302 El Camino Real and found Freeman inside with a stab wound. Houston Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Cervantes was also identified as the victim’s girlfriend. She was arrested on Monday, April 3 and charged with the incident.