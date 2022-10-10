HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a woman injured.

Authorities said that units responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night around 10:40 p.m.. They said a homeless women was sitting on the curb when a Hispanic man in his early 20’s drove up in a red Silverado truck and fired one shot hitting her.

The women was transported by ambulance and is in stable condition. The suspect then fled the scene. Police say there is no known motive for the shooting.

The investigation is still underway.