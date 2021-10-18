HPD officer John Wilbanks who passed from COVID-19 is laid to rest

Officer who passed from COVID-19 is honored

HOUSTON (KIAH)-Officer John Wilbanks passed away last week from COVID-19 complications. He was 53 years old and he served in HPD for 27 years. HPD escorted his body from the Peeveey Funeral home to Grace Church.

During his career, Wilbanks worked in the Southeast, Southwest, Clear Lake, Traffic Enforcement, Vehicular crimes, Tactical Operations, and Air and Marine divisions within the Houston area. Officer Wilbanks was most recently assigned to the special operations division. John Wilbanks is the second officer in HPD to pass from COVID-19.

His colleagues describe him as someone who could never have a bad day and always had a positive outlook on life.

