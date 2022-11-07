HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!

Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information.

Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One man was partially ejected upon impact in the 1100 block of Cimarron Street in east Houston.

The two men were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

HPD attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle for an expired registration.