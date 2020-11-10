HPD Sgt. 25 year veteran shot & killed; leaves behind four children

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was on his way to work his 2pm shift when he was shot and killed in north Houston Monday afternoon.



Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternnon. We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/QBHx2bymWY — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

The 25-year HPD veteran was involved in a “gun battle” according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo who addressed reporters. He said the search is on for a man in his 20’s, heavily tattooed in a black truck or Mercedes, spotted where the shooting occurred, in the 7600 block of the North Freeway at Stuebner Airline.

Witnesses called police about shots fired at the Taj Inn Suites. One eyewitness said he saw a man badly bleeding, run into the Inn officer area, where Sgt. Rios asked for help, then collapsed.

Emergency units arrived and Sgt. Rios was pronounced dead on scene.

Here is the complete statement made by HPD Chief Acevedo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Police say they do have leads on the gunman and that the search is on for the person or persons responsible. The Mercedes Benz involved has been found. Now police are searching for a black pickup involved.

He leaves behind four children, ages 17, 14, 12, and 9. His parents, brother and two cousins who work in the police investigative unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or “if you don’t know who to call, just call 9-1-1” as the Chief says.

This is the 4th on-duty death of the department since December 7th of last year. Three of those on-duty deaths have been Sergeants who were killed by gunfire. One was officer Jason Knox, killed in a PD chopper crash.

Sgt. Rios is the second on-duty member of the department, and Sgt. to be killed over the last two weeks in Houston, Texas.

Tonight, Sgt. Rios’ body was escorted to the Medical Examiner’s Office in downtown Houston.

Escort of Fallen HPD Sgt. Sean Rios Arrives at Medical Examiners Office #RIPSgtRios https://t.co/OzJja8yvSS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2020

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Mayor addressed the rise in crime. Attributing it to the pandemic and folks” on edge due to unemployment and financial troubles.