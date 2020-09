Huge Construction Project

HOUSTON, TX - In honor of Native American Heritage Day, Jesse Jones Park & Nature Center will host events virtually this Saturday from 10a.m. to 4p.m.. The event's agenda is a day packed with cultural demonstrations, traditional activities.

Viewers can tune in to the Jones Park Facebook page throughout the day to participate in Native American history presentations from the Southern Apache Museum, hear traditional Native stories, and learn about the Akokisa Village from the Jones Park staff.