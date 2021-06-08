Hundreds of jobs available in Mayor Turner’s Hire Houston Youth Program

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Sylvester Turner along with the City of Houston is offering 1,000 jobs for young people ages 16 to 24 in the Hire Houston Youth Program.

While all positions with the City of Houston have been filled, nearly 1,000 jobs are available in the nonprofit and private sectors for year-round and summer opportunities.

Job seekers can apply for positions in all industries, including retail and restaurants, transportation and logistics, nonprofit, healthcare, construction, and STEM.

“Now that the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are loosening, it is a great time to find a business in your field of study and gain experience with hands-on knowledge,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The Hire Houston Youth program is Houston’s promise to the educational and employment empowerment of our youth. We are building stronger bridges to assist in the transition from school to work.”

The program gives young people an opportunity to learn or build their job skills, network and earn a paycheck for the summer, or save for school.

The Hire Houston Youth program has reached tremendous strides, growing from 450 positions in 2015 to over 10,000 job opportunities in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, HHY transitioned to a virtual “earn and learn” program in 2020. The move allowed its participants to train and work in a remote setting. A Hire Houston Youth Career and Resource fair will be held virtually on June 17, at 10 a.m. Youth can apply for jobs by visiting http://www.hirehoustonyouth.org. For more information, please visit our website or contact our team at hirehoustonyouth@houstontx.gov.



About Hire Houston Youth

The Hire Houston Youth Program is the first city-wide, collective impact postsecondary and workforce effort bringing together dozens of unique, outstanding partners from our diverse city. Youth, age 16–24, are offered seven-week paid summer jobs and internships at the City of Houston, the public, private, and philanthropic sectors. HHY serves as the facilitator to connect youth to local jobs where they are empowered with an “earn and learn” opportunity in Houston’s dynamic economy.