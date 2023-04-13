HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County, community members and surrounding counties are joining forces together this Saturday to fight suicide at the Fort Bend “Hike for Hope”. The walk will be benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Hundreds of residents of Fort Bend will gather at newly opened Brazos River Park in Sugar Land to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the devastating impacts of suicide while creating a community that supports others by letting them know they are not alone in their struggles and their loss.

The event will start at 9 a.m. until noon. To register or to donate to the Fort Bend Hike for Hope, go to www.AFSP.org/fortbend

Registration is free and continues the morning of the walk.