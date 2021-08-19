Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

HOUSTON (CW39) Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Grace made landfall near Tulum, Mexico as a category one hurricane with sustained winds up to 80 mph. Heavy rain and strong winds will sweep across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula throughout the day. Rain totals of 4-8″ will be common, with isolated maximum totals up to 12″ through Friday.

As expected, Grace will slightly weaken while interacting with land, but then strengthens a bit more back to hurricane status as it heads westward across the southern Gulf of Mexico, making another Mexico landfall Friday night. Rain totals in Central Mexico will be 5-10″ with isolated maximum totals up to 15″.

Looking even farther ahead, the National Hurricane Center suggests Grace could potentially reorganize on the west side of Mexico.