Hurricane Ida latest: still on track for Louisiana as a category 4, wind forecast now 130 mph

HOUSTON (CW39) The updated forecast from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday indicates that Hurricane Ida is still expected to rapidly intensify. It’s on track to reach Louisiana Sunday as a major category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, which is down slightly from the previous forecast calling for 140 mph winds. Regardless, it remains an extremely dangerous situation.

In addition to the catastrophic winds, there will be a very dangerous storm surge up to 10-15 feet in Southeast Louisiana.

Rain will also be potentially devastating as the storm slows down a bit after landfall. Widespread totals over 10″ will be possible, with isolated areas getting up to 20″

Not to be forgotten, multiple tornadoes will be possible Sunday and Monday, as is typically the case with these large tropical systems when they get over land.