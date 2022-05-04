HOUSTON (KIAH)- As Hurricane Preparedness Week continues, the Texas Relief Warriors, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to helping Texans and neighboring states prepare for future storms and natural disasters.

The group is hoping to raise $5,000 to be able to pack about 50,000 meals. In addition to collecting water, diapers, heavy-duty trash bags, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

Texas Relief Warriors is also partnering with two local churches, Hope City and Grace Presbyterian Church to make hygiene kits and collect other necessary supplies.

To make sure our area is ready to handle a storm, the organization is asking for the community to lend a helping hand.

“If you have the time or the means, volunteer, donate, show up. That’s the only way we get through these big disasters is by leaning on each other,” said Cara Adams, Founder of Texas Relief Warriors.

In the event, Houston’s Mattress Mack says Gallery Furniture has trucks ready to rescue people and places to house survivors.

“Houston – Houstonians in Texas always come together in a time of crisis. That’s really when our society, our area here is at it’s best is in time of crisis. We came together in Hurricane Harvey, we came together during the ice storm, and if there’s another hurricane that comes our way, we’ll come together,” said Mack.

As families begin to prepare their homes for hurricane season, here are some safety tips:

Have a plan for evacuating or for staying home Know your area and neighborhood in case you need to leave. If water starts to rise – leave. Don’t go upstairs. You could get trapped. That makes it harder for first responders to rescue you. Have at least five days’ worth of food and water Keep back up generators and gas

Texas Relief Warriors and Gallery Furniture plan to join forces in the future to help our community during a natural disaster.

For more information on volunteering with Texas Relief Warriors or donating visit TxReliefWarriors.org.

To assist Mattress Mack with Gallery Furniture’s hurricane relief supplies, donations can be dropped off at 6006 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77076 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.