Hurricane watch issued in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts as Henri nears

HOUSTON (CW39) Tropical storm Henri sits more than 300 miles off the East Coast this Friday morning, but it’s heading north and strengthening. The National Hurricane Center expects Henri to become a hurricane before impacting the Northeast U.S.

The forecast cone suggests that landfall is likely. Ahead of the storm, increasing swells will make for dangerous surf and rip currents for much of the northern half of the East Coast.

A hurricane watch has been issued for New York’s Long Island, along with parts of CT, RI and MA. This means hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours. In addition to the wind, storm surge may peak at 3-5 feet, and rain totals are expected to be 2-5″ with isolated spots up to 8″.

As of now, Sunday looks like the day for landfall. But heavy rain could linger into Monday in parts of the Northeast.

