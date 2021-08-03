Husband dies after he ‘yanked’ wheel from wife and caused crash, Texas police say

CW39

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Simone Biles wins Bronze on Beam - Sharron Melton, Hannah Trippett

Storms stall out along coastline - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for August 3, 2021 - Star Harvey

President Biden to address COVID-19 battle Tuesday

City of Houston mask mandate - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC/KLBK) — After a deadly rollover crash that killed her husband over the weekend, a Texas woman says he was to blame for the accident.

The wife told police she had been trying to divorce him, according to a Lubbock police report. The two were separated, and the husband was staying in a La Quinta Inn.

The report said the wife was behind the wheel of a GMC Envoy, her husband in the passenger seat, when the fatal crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

The wife said that “[the husband] was being a ‘jerk’ to her, so she told him she was going to drive him back home, to La Quinta. [The husband] got upset and yanked the wheel,” the report said.

The SUV careened right off the roadway, rolling over and coming to a stop in the parking lot of a business, according to police.

The husband was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The wife was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss