HOUSTON (CW39) — Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present to Texas Children’s Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine, a $250,000 Young Investigator Grant. The event takes place Thursday, August 24th, at 10:00 a.m. located at 6621 Fannin Street, Houston, TX. The Hyundai Hope on Wheels Young Investigator Award was established to provide funding for research and programmatic support for the selected institution’s pediatric oncology department.

In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels celebrates its 25th anniversary with $25 million in pediatric cancer research and programmatic grants. This brings the organization’s donation total to $225 million since Hyundai joined the fight against pediatric cancer in 1998. This year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels is set reach nearly 1,300 research and programmatic grants to 175 hospitals and research institutions over its 25-year history. Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards grants to researchers at eligible Children’s Oncology Group (COG) member institutions, which are focused on improving outcomes, treatments, and support for children diagnosed with cancer.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels is honored to have reached this milestone, which humbly started as a local initiative in New England 25 years ago. While we are proud of this growth and the significant advancements in pediatric cancer research, we remain as unwaveringly dedicated to our goals of funding research and creating awareness as when we started. The resilience of pediatric cancer fighters, survivors, and their families inspires us to continue this journey and strengthen our commitment to bring hope and put an end to childhood cancer. Kevin Reilly, vice chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of Alexandria Hyundai

While we are thrilled that we are now able to cure over 80 percent of children with cancer, our goal is to get to 100 percent. Appropriate funding is critical to ensure that doctors, scientists, and institutions continue their cutting-edge research. Dr. Dan Wechsler, a long-standing member of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee

During the event, children at Texas Children’s Hospital battling cancer will participate in the program’s signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they will dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white Hyundai IONIQ 5. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope vehicle will represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

Doctors and researchers that receive a grant from Hope On Wheels are named Hyundai Scholars and are presented with a special lab coat. This year, to celebrate the 25-year milestone, Hyundai Hope On Wheels launched its “HOPE Defined” social media campaign, which will spotlight what Hope means to members of the pediatric cancer community and culminate through various celebrations in September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

More information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

MORE ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Texas Children’s Hospital is one of the largest pediatric cancer and hematology centers in the United States, providing medical treatment for patients with childhood cancer and childhood blood disorders. The mission of Texas Children’s Hospital is to provide personalized, high-quality, family-centered care to children, adolescents and young adults with cancer and blood disorders; to discover and implement innovative laboratory research and treatment advances aimed at curing and preventing childhood cancer and blood disorders; and to provide world-class training and education for current and future leaders in the field.

