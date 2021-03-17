I used to wonder how lightning worked…then it struck me

HOUSTON (CW39) – This upcoming week’s working in the weather segment highlights the importance of installing lightning rods in your home. Be sure to tune into the CW39 Houston from 6-10 AM Monday morning to watch the full story LIVE.

We are getting closer to that time of year where thunderstorm occurrence begins to ramp up. In SE Texas we see a noticeable increase in lightning strikes from March to April. Our lightning strikes peak in the month of July. As for time of day, most occur between the hours of 2PM and 4PM.

Coincidence? Nope.

This is the time of day that the atmosphere is highly unstable during the late Spring and Summer months. Stability is determined by comparing the temperature of a rising or sinking air parcel to the air temperature of the environment surrounding it.

Think about how hot the air is right above the surface of hot pavement in the summer-time. Now, compare that to the air just 6 feet up, to around your face. Feels much different right?

This dramatic change in temperature is essentially the basis of most ‘ ‘pop-up’ thunderstorms that we see in our hottest time of the year, and where there are thunderstorms… there is LIGHTNING!

Caution the information you are about to receive is quite…shocking.

You see lightning BEFORE you hear thunder. The speed of light is faster than the speed of sound.

There is a higher chance of being struck by lightning than to be killed in a shark attack.

The temperature of lightning is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

When lightning strikes the sand, or even soil, it creates fulgurite. Grains of sediment fuse together to form a glass like tube.

On earth there are about 44 lightning strikes every SECOND.

Believe it or Watt…

France, during the 1700s, had a traditional practice of ringing bells during thunderstorms. They believed the sound would disperse the thunder. Over a hundred bell ringers were electrocuted, killed due to climbing towers and ringing wet ropes. The Parliament of Paris would soon forbid the practice.

Why did lightning strike the band teacher?

He was a great conductor.